NIMH: Maximum Temperatures Between 3°C and 8°C Today

Today, the wind will increase and become northwest bringing temperatures down to a maximum of between 3°C and 8°C, slightly higher in the southeastern regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency. It will lightly rain in some places, mainly in eastern Bulgaria, and in the western mountainous regions with the decrease of temperatures the rain will turn to snow.



From the northwest the precipitations will quickly stop and clouds will decrease.



The Black Sea coast will be cloudy with some rainfall and moderate to strong wind from northwest, maximum temperatures reaching 8C° -10°C.



The mountains will be cloudy and snowy, moderate to strong northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 3°C, at 2,000 m - about minus 4°C.