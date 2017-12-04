Syrian is the Organizer of the Scheme For Illegal Export of Medicines Abroad

A man from Syria is the organizer of the scheme for illegal export of medicines abroad. He is one of the detained during the operation of the GDBOP yesterday, the BNR announced, quoted by BGNES.



The criminal group has worked with doctors from many hospitals in the country, according to data from the investigators. Among them is a director of a medical establishment.

The scheme of the criminal group was to prescribe medication, but instead of giving them to the patients, the doctors were exported from the medical institutions. The medications are then repackaged and re-exported abroad. Hospitals have been one of the options for getting medicines.

For the other, expensive preparations for children and cancer patients have been removed from pharmacies, but documents show medications are written to specific people.

There is yet to be an expertise to determine the exact cost of the drugs found in the warehouse. Initial information is about millions of dollars.