Head of State Rumen Radev is on an Official Visit to the French Republic

Head of State Rumen Radev will be from 4 to 6 December on a working visit to the French Republic at the invitation of President Emmanuel Makron, reported BGNES.



The visit is a continuation of the top-level dialogue between Bulgaria and France after the meeting of the two presidents in the Palace of Evksinograd in August this year, the presidential press service announced.



On December 4, Rumen Radev and Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting at the Elysée Palace, focusing on bilateral economic and investment co-operation, defense and security, education and culture partnerships as well as topics on the European Union's agenda.



Radev will visit the European Space Agency and talk to her director, Johann Woerner, and then meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in the French capital.



On 5 December, the head of state will hold a working meeting in the Bulgarian embassy building with representatives of the French business and will present the opportunities for investment in Bulgaria. In Paris, Rumen Radev will hold meetings with the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Andre Azoulay, as well as with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Angel Gurria.



On December 6, President Rumen Radev will visit the base of the French Air Force in Saint-Dizier .

The invitation to the Bulgarian head of state was made during the visit of President Emmanuel Makron in August this year in Bulgaria.