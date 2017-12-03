Supermoon 2017

The December full moon will approach the planet tonight (December 3) for the very first and unfortunately last supermoon event of the year.

The spectacular rare sighting will see the full moon swell up to 14 per cent in size and grow brighter by as much as 30 per cent.

Nasa teased: "Tonight's Full Moon is the Frost Moon, the Cold Moon, the Long Night Moon, or the Moon before Yule. In the Southern Hemisphere, it's getting warmer, so happy Strawberry Moon. And oh yeah, did we mention it's a Supermoon?"

The supermoon will rise in the dark afternoon hours, making its path cross the night sky, before it sets on Monday morning.

This year's approach is particularly special since it has not happened since November 14 2016.

Express.co.uk