Situation in the Most Affected Areas in Bulgaria is Normalizing After Heavy Rainfall

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 3, 2017, Sunday // 15:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Situation in the Most Affected Areas in Bulgaria is Normalizing After Heavy Rainfall pi

The situation in the most affected areas in Bulgaria is normalizing after heavy rainfall, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior announced. At this point, the situation in the most affected areas of the country is normalizing. 

At this point, the level of the Bistritza river in the area between the villages of Garliano and Dolno Selo is decreasing. 
Firefighters and rescuers have drained 13 flooded cellars in Pernik. There are 5 teams on the ground, there are no endangered people. 
Seven fire brigade teams work on 15 basement drainage signals in Sofia. There is no threat to citizens’ life. The current level of the water in Suhodol Dam is normal. If necessary, it will be released in a controlled manner. 

The declared state of emergency is still acting in Smolyan municipality. The water quantities in the dams, the micro-dams and the tailings ponds are in norms. At present the situation is normal, the water in the river beds is increased, but there is no overflow of water basins. 
Precipitation in Montana and Kardzhali has stopped, an hourly monitoring of critical stretches of rivers and dams has been established. 

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, rainfall, heavy, weather, normalizing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria