The situation in the most affected areas in Bulgaria is normalizing after heavy rainfall, Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior announced.



At this point, the level of the Bistritza river in the area between the villages of Garliano and Dolno Selo is decreasing.

Firefighters and rescuers have drained 13 flooded cellars in Pernik. There are 5 teams on the ground, there are no endangered people.

Seven fire brigade teams work on 15 basement drainage signals in Sofia. There is no threat to citizens’ life. The current level of the water in Suhodol Dam is normal. If necessary, it will be released in a controlled manner.



The declared state of emergency is still acting in Smolyan municipality. The water quantities in the dams, the micro-dams and the tailings ponds are in norms. At present the situation is normal, the water in the river beds is increased, but there is no overflow of water basins.

Precipitation in Montana and Kardzhali has stopped, an hourly monitoring of critical stretches of rivers and dams has been established.