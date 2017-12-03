President Rumen Radev is going on a State Visit to France

Head of State Rumen Radev will be on a working visit to the French Republic from 4 to 6 December at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, the presidential press service announced.

The visit is a continuation of the dialogue at the highest level between Bulgaria and France after the meeting of the two presidents in the Palace of Evksinograd in August this year.

On 4 December, Rumen Radev and Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting at the Elysée Palace, focusing on bilateral economic and investment cooperation, defense and education, education and culture, as well as topics on the European Union's agenda.

President Radev will visit the European Space Agency and talk to the director, Johann Woerner, and then meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in the French capital.

On 5 December, the head of state will hold a working meeting in the Bulgarian embassy building with representatives of the French business and will present the opportunities for investment in Bulgaria. In Paris, Rumen Radev will meet with the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay, as well as with the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Angel Guria.

On December 6, President Rumen Radev will visit the base of the French Air Force in Saint-Dizzie and will fly a Rafal fighter. The invitation to the Bulgarian head of state was made during the visit to Bulgaria of President Emmanuel Macron in August this year.