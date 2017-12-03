13 People Suffered in a Fire in Berlin

13 people were injured in a fire that broke out in a block in Berlin, local media reported, quoting representatives of the fire department.

The incident occurred in the Marzan neighborhood. The cause of the fire has not yet been clarified. The suppression of the fiery element continues, including with a helicopter.

Only two of the injured 13 people are more seriously injured but no more details are reported. 20 people were saved from the burning building.

The police have already begun investigating the causes of the fire.