13 People Died in a Collision of Two Ships near South Korea
13 people were killed in a collision between a fishing vessel and a tanker off the west coast of South Korea, FOCUS reported, citing AFP.
Aboard the fishing boat that had sunk after the impact, there were 20 passengers and two sailors. The incident occurred at around 6 o'clock local time near the port city of Inchon. There are two people missing, including the captain of the boat, said the Coast Guard.
