Trump Denies a Secret Deal Between his Election Team and Moscow

US President Donald Trump once again categorically denied that there was a secret agreement between his election headquarters and Moscow for the elections in May, the news agencies reported.

"There was absolutely no agreement ... no," he said at the White House.

The head of state stressed that he was not at all worried, though yesterday his former counsel Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to the charges that he had lied to the FBI about his contacts with former Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Flynn also agreed to cooperate with Special Enforcement Prosecutor Robert Muller's investigation into a possible ties between Russia and Trump's pre-election headquarters last year's presidential election.

