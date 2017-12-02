European Union and Russia Held Expert Consultations on the Balkans and the Enlargement of the EU

European Union and Russia Held Expert Consultations on the Balkans and the Enlargement of the EU

On Friday, another round of expert consultations on the Balkans and the enlargement of the European Union took place in Brussels, a Russian diplomat said on Tuesday, quoted by BGNES. 

The European Union is represented by Eduard Auer, Head of the Western Balkans Department of the European Foreign Policy Service, and the deputy co-ordinator of the Working Group on Enlargement Aire Alaquiva of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian delegation is headed by Alexander Boczan-Kharchenko, Director of the European Department of Foreign Affairs.

There is an agreement for the next round in the first half of 2018.

Tags: EU, Russia, Balkans, enlargement
