How Much Money Earns Every Year Maraia Kerry from Her Song All I Want For Christmans Is You

You might already hate it but the song of Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You is an indispensable part of the Christmas tradition.

Carey  herself is probably quite pleased with this fact because her bank accounts flow into solid sums of annual rotation of events, radio and television. According to The Daily Mail, she earns £ 376,000 ($ 508,000) only from this song.

The American, however, is not the only star to make good money from Christmas songs. Noddy Holder and Jim Lia, who wrote Merry Xmans Everybody, each year earn 500,000 pounds from his spin. Paul McCratney recruits 260,000 pounds from Wonderdul Christmastime.

 

