Bulgaria, Albania and Macedonia Started a Process For Building a Common Security Platform

After the plenary and bilateral meetings which were held in Ohrid and which were initiated by the Adriatic Charter, between the defense ministers of Bulgaria, Albania and the Republic of Macedonia, they started a process for building a common security platform, reported BGNES.

The meeting was attended by the Bulgarian and Macedonian Defense Ministers Krassimir Karakachanov and Radmila Sekerinska and Deputy Minister of Defense of Albania Petro Koci.

Due to the heavy rains in Albania, Defense Minister Mrs. Olta Xhacka has decided to be represented in the tripartite meeting by her deputy as she had to return to Tirana to lead the actions of helping the population and eliminating the consequences in a complicated meteorological situation.

During the trilogue meeting in Ohrid, agreement was reached on specific actions related to the planning and conduct of joint training and exercises of the Special Operations Forces, as well as the structures responsible for dealing with emergencies.

Participants in the meeting expressed their common opinion that with these talks, the three countries launched an important political process for joint defense initiatives creating the conditions for building a common security platform in this part of the Balkans, covering the project to build corridor №8.