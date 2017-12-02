Mountain Tourism Conditions in Bulgaria are Bad

Bad conditions for hiking in the mountains are bad. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency by the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) to the BRC.



Over the most of the mountains there will be rain. Weather is cloudy and foggy in many places. At Botev peak a hurricane wind blows, in the lower parts the wind is weaker. In some places, a snow cover of about 15-20 cm is formed.



The SCP warns that the rain that is raining now will melt it, but this means that as the temperatures fall in the coming days, ice will form. Exits to the mountain are not recommended except as a last resort.



The lifts will not work until the winter season is discovered. There are no recorded tourist incidents over the past 24 hours.