Fandakova: The Situation on the Territory of Sofia is Complicated Because of the Rain

The situation on the territory of Sofia Municipality is complicated in many places and in many of the regions. This was said by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, who checked the situation at the Stubela dyke in the Smardana area, reports BNT.

"Throughout the night, teams worked both in Sofia Municipality and the fire brigade. We are at one of the risky spots, because during the night the level of the dam "Suhodol" has been raised. Last night began to overflow "Suhodol" 1, "Suhodol" 2 rose significantly. That is why we have taken all possible actions along the river, in the risk areas, so that we can prepare in case of raise of the level of this river. Here are arranged sacks, we expect to more to come, because the rain does not stop, "explained Fandakova and specified that she expects the rain to stop, yet the inflow to the dam continues and will last a long time.

The levels of all the rivers in the municipality are increased, said Fandakova. "We have several more signals that we are currently working on. One of them is at "Kalotinsko shose" in "Vrabnitsa" district. There the district mayor is in place. There is a flood of the road, although it is not closed. Police is helping drivers pass at a slower pace. There are several signs of flooded cellars.

The Emergency Rescue Unit is working to handle these signals. The mayors by region are working and we are constantly coordinating. We will continue today. We are checking all the rivers, "Fandakova commented.