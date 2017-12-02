Authorities in Honduras Introduced Curfew
December 2, 2017, Saturday
A curfew was introduced in Honduras because of the riots after the presidential election. Citizens' traffic restrictions will operate for at least ten days from 6 pm to 6 am, BBC reports.
According to a government representative, the constitutional rights of citizens will be limited so that the army and the police can suppress the tensions in the country after the disputed elections. According to latest figures, Honduras' acting president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, leads with a percentage of the votes to his rival, Salvador Nasralla.
