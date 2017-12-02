Beijing Tourism Forum under the Auspice of Bulgarian European Presidency

Preparation of a tourism forum in Beijing under the auspices of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency to be held in the spring of 2018 and to gather high-ranking representatives of the European Commission and neighboring countries, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Haizhou discussed on Friday, reports mediapool.

In Angelkova's words, such a forum will be another way to focus on the EU-China 2018 EU-China Tourism Year initiative. The idea of the forum in the Chinese capital is to give a serious boost to the development of tourism between the two countries.

Its conduct was negotiated in Budapest by Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Li Kuzian during the Sixth Meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and China ("16 + 1") last month. The Bulgarian delegation of the event will be attended by representatives of the tourism business and all sectors of the economy next year, and the idea is that tour operators from both countries will launch joint projects.

Angelkova and Haizhou also discussed the possibility of opening a direct airline between the two countries. A Bulgarian Tourist Information Center in Beijing is also being discussed, Minister Angelkova said. This will be the second one after the opening of one in September in the financial capital of Shanghai.

The intention was welcomed by the ambassador who recommended Bulgarian centers to work with local tourist organizations. According to Haizhou Chinese side attaches great importance to relations with Bulgaria in the field of tourism and will take specific actions to promote our country as a tourist destination for four seasons. He also noted that part of the preparation of the tourist forum in Bulgaria at a high level will be the planned exchange of visits of Bulgarian tour operators in China and Chinese organizations and tourists in Bulgaria.

The Chinese Ambassador is committed to supporting future joint initiatives as well as organizing joint events here and in his country. For the first 10 months of the year visits by Chinese tourists in the country are over 24 thousand., Which is 44.5% more compared to a year earlier. The data on Bulgarians travel to China are also positive. In the period January-October 2017 they increased by 12.7 per cent, according to the statistics of the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism.