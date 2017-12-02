German Police Prevented an Explosion at a Christmas Market in Potsdam

German police evacuated the Christmas market and the surrounding area in the city of Potsdam near the capital Berlin to check out a suspicious object that appears to contain an explosive device, news agencies said.

Later the explosives were destroyed in controlled environment. The package was 40x50 cm in size and was delivered to a pharmacy near the market. Germany has a high degree of alarm over potential terrorist attacks after last year's truck-assault at a Christmas market in Berlin, Reuters reports.