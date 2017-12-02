German Police Prevented an Explosion at a Christmas Market in Potsdam

Society » INCIDENTS | December 2, 2017, Saturday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: German Police Prevented an Explosion at a Christmas Market in Potsdam twitter.com

German police evacuated the Christmas market and the surrounding area in the city of Potsdam near the capital Berlin to check out a suspicious object that appears to contain an explosive device, news agencies said.

Later the explosives were destroyed in controlled environment. The package was 40x50 cm in size and was delivered to a pharmacy near the market. Germany has a high degree of alarm over potential terrorist attacks after last year's truck-assault at a Christmas market in Berlin, Reuters reports.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Potsdam, package, Christmas bazaar, explosive
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria