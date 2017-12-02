Trump on Twitter: Tillerson Remains US Secretary of State

US President Donald Trump called "fake news" media reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will soon leave his post, Associated Press reported.

Trump wrote this on Twitter in response to the widely circulated reports citing sources from the White House who spoke of Trump's intention to release Tillerson from office and replace him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo. The US president pointed out that it was not true that he had "fired Rex Tillerson" and that the Secretary of State would soon leave his post.

Tillerson "will not leave," Trump said. The President admits that he and the Secretary of State have disagreement on some issues, but points out that these are not essential things. Trump also says that Tillerson is "working well" and that the United States has once again become a "highly respected" country. The US President's announcement on Twitter was accompanied by a link to a photo of the White House Oval Office's official ceremony earlier this year, when Tillerson took office, with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, in addition to the Secretary of State.