The Christmas Tree in Sofia Will be Lit up Tonight at 19.00

The Christmas tree of Sofia will shine tonight in front of the National Palace of Culture.
The Christmas tree lights will be lit at 19:00.
And this year the tree is natural and it has arrived few days ago from Spain. The tree is over 10 meters high and weighs more than 4 tonnes.
