More Expensive Urban Transport in Burgas Since Today

More expensive urban transport in Burgas since today, reported bTV. 

There is a grace period during which the ticket will cost BGN 1.30 to both cardholders and those who travel less often and buy a ticket from the bus controllers.

By the end of the month, however, when the so-called validators in all buses and trolleys in Burgas will be operating, the ticket will jump to BGN 1.50.

The ticket price for the night line which operates after midnight is going to be BGN 2.00

