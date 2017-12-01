The steady development of relations between Bulgaria and Turkey is a priority of Bulgarian foreign policy.

This was confirmed at a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Turkey's Minister for EU Affairs and Chief Negotiator Ömer Çelik, the government's information office said.

Borisov stressed that Turkey is the immediate neighbor of Bulgaria, a NATO ally and an important partner in areas such as migration, the fight against terrorism, energy.

The two have highly appreciated the bilateral efforts against the migration flow and have recognized the positive effect of the Europe-Turkey Agreement, namely a real reduction in the number of illegal migrants entering the Union.