World AIDS Day 2017

New 220 HIV positive have been registered in Bulgaria this year with over 260,000 people surveyed.

Today is the world day for the fight against AIDS.

90% of newly registered, or 199, are men, and women are 21.

This year the most affected is the age group 30-39 years - 36%, followed by the age group 20-29 years - 34%.

The youngest HIV seropositive is 20 years old and the oldest is 67 years old.

Most of the newly infected with HIV are in the big cities: Sofia - 91 people, in the regions of Plovdiv - 22, Varna - 18, Pleven - 9, Sofia - district 7, Burgas - 4.

Worldwide, every 17 seconds one person is infected with HIV, and 35 million people have died since the outbreak of the disease.

About 1.8 million people in the world are newly infected in 2016, and nearly 37 million people live with the virus.

According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data, Europe is the only continent on which the number of newly infected people continues to grow.

The UN has set itself the goal of diagnosing 90% of those infected by 2020. Of these, 90% should receive anti-retroviral drugs that in turn affect the body so well that the virus will disappear from the bloodstream.