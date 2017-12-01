World AIDS Day 2017

Society » HEALTH | December 1, 2017, Friday // 15:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: World AIDS Day 2017 pixabay.com

New 220 HIV positive have been registered in Bulgaria this year with over 260,000 people surveyed.

Today is the world day for the fight against AIDS.

90% of newly registered, or 199, are men, and women are 21.

This year the most affected is the age group 30-39 years - 36%, followed by the age group 20-29 years - 34%.

The youngest HIV seropositive is 20 years old and the oldest is 67 years old.

Most of the newly infected with HIV are in the big cities: Sofia - 91 people, in the regions of Plovdiv - 22, Varna - 18, Pleven - 9, Sofia - district 7, Burgas - 4.

Worldwide, every 17 seconds one person is infected with HIV, and 35 million people have died since the outbreak of the disease.

About 1.8 million people in the world are newly infected in 2016, and nearly 37 million people live with the virus.

According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data, Europe is the only continent on which the number of newly infected people continues to grow. 

The UN has set itself the goal of diagnosing 90% of those infected by 2020. Of these, 90% should receive anti-retroviral drugs that in turn affect the body so well that the virus will disappear from the bloodstream.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: AIDS, HIV, UN, infected
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria