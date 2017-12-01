Maxim Behar Inducted Into ICCO Wall of Fame

Globally renown PR expert Maxim Behar was listed officially in the ICCO's World PR Wall of Fame, whose President he was for two years. At a glamorous ceremony at London's Andaz Hotel, nearly 250 PR professionals from the five continents have applauded the Bulgarian who climbed to the highest possible ladder in the world.

Maxim Behar is not only the first Eastern European in the world PR Wall of Fame but also one of the very few Europeans in it. Among the legendary names in this chart are Harold Burson, Daniel Edelman, Paul Holmes, Jack Martin, John Saunders, Lord Chadlington, Lou Capozzi and David Gallagher.

"I appriciate this honor more as a credit for all I have to do for our industry globally in the future, but also as an amazing recognition for Bulgaria, for my colleagues and friends from M3 Communications Group, Inc., the Bulgarian PR Association agencies, but also for my friends from the ICCO Board. PR business worldwide is on a huge upswing, but more than ever, it is suffering from its active transformation into a completely new business - transparent, ethical and super-dynamic. Our profession has changed unrecognizably and I am happy that I have been President of ICCO in these dramatic times in which we have taken the lead in global changes in our business‘’, said Maxim Behar at the London ceremony.



The name of Maxim Behar is one of the most popular names in the PR industry in the world. In 1994, he founded and still manages the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., which is a partner of Hill+Knowlton Strategies. In the past years, Maxim Behar has been a successively member of the Board, Treasurer, Vice President and then ICCO President, and he is now one of the five members of the Executive Committee of the organization. Maxim Behar headed the Bulgarian Association of PR Agencies, the Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum, the World Communications Forum in Davos, Switzerland, now is Chairman of the Board of Trustees ‘’For Our Children’’ Foundation, Vice President of the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria and Honorary Consul General of the Seychelles in Bulgaria.

The World PR organization, ICCO, is the world's most influential business association, operating in 55 countries, with more than 2500 PR companies. The president is elected for two years term.