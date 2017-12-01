Maria Gabriel: An Expert Group at European Level will Make a Common Definition of the Issue of False News

''An expert group at European level will have the difficult task in just 3-4 months to make a common definition of the issue of false news because they are often not illegal and to identify and unify good practices, we have a common answer to this challenge.''

This was announced today by the European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Maria Gabriel, following a round table on "Challenges to the Media Sector in Europe", which took place at the EC Representation in Sofia, BGNES reported.

I call on everyone who has examples of good practice, ideas and is excited by the topic to get involved in this process. I initiated the creation of a high-level expert group until December 11th. We are recruiting candidates - for me it will be a joy to have Bulgarian representatives in it, "Gabriel stressed.

''After the group presented the report in the spring of 2018, we will come out with a message on the road ahead'', she further said.

The discussion was about two main themes: for the new Audiovisual and Media Services Directive, which will be finalized during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU and the second one - for the fake news.

''New measures are foreseen to be implemented immediately. We are talking about stricter age control, protection of minors, prevention of hate speech, propaganda, etc. Greater popularity of European media is also expected to have a higher percentage of distribution. There is also a debate about the scope of ads, the timing of the primetime zone and other concomitant issues.