9 People Died in an Attack by Talibans in Pakistan

Crime | December 1, 2017, Friday // 11:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 9 People Died in an Attack by Talibans in Pakistan twitter.com

Pakistani Taliban masked with burqas attacked the campus of an agricultural college in Peshawar today. At least nine people were killed and 35 were injured, Reuters reported.

Police and military summoned in the campus of the Institute of Agriculture in the northwest Pakistani town killed all the attackers, a military spokesman said. The Pakistani Taliban took responsibility for the attack. Their spokesman said the attack's target was a building of military intelligence, Reuters said.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Taliban, attack, Pakistan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria