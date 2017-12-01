9 People Died in an Attack by Talibans in Pakistan
Pakistani Taliban masked with burqas attacked the campus of an agricultural college in Peshawar today. At least nine people were killed and 35 were injured, Reuters reported.
Police and military summoned in the campus of the Institute of Agriculture in the northwest Pakistani town killed all the attackers, a military spokesman said. The Pakistani Taliban took responsibility for the attack. Their spokesman said the attack's target was a building of military intelligence, Reuters said.
