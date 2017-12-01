CNN Wanders the Streets of Bulgaria's Second Largest City (Video)
pixabay.com
Plovdiv, the city of seven hills! CNN wanders the streets of Bulgaria's second largest city, from its Roman amphitheater to its colorful buildings.
Source: CNN
