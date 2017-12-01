CNN Wanders the Streets of Bulgaria's Second Largest City (Video)

Plovdiv, the city of seven hills!

Plovdiv, the city of seven hills! CNN wanders the streets of Bulgaria's second largest city, from its Roman amphitheater to its colorful buildings.

 

Source: CNN

Tags: Plovdiv, Bulgaria, travel, tourism
