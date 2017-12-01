After a 13-hour working day, MPs adopted the state budget for 2018, reported BGNES.

The most important financial law predicts next year our economy to grow by 3.9%, unemployment will fall to 6.2% and inflation will be 1.6% - because of the rise in food and fuel prices. According to the calculations of power from next year, people with the lowest income will receive BGN 510 minimum wage. It is planned to increase gradually to BGN 610 in 2020.

MPs raised the money for child support. The average monthly income for granting family allowances for children increases from BGN 400 to BGN 450. The monthly allowances for a family with one child increase from BGN 37 to BGN 40. For two children - from BGN 85 leva to BGN 90; for three children from BGN 130 to BGN 135 and for four children from BGN 140 to BGN 145.

The Ministry of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will have a little over BGN 3 million. MPs have refused to increase salaries in the Agricultural Academy, the Bulgaria's Hail Suppression Agency and Irrigation Systems.

With the adopted budget, BGN 180.5 million were provided for border protection and BGN 35.2 million were the funds allocated for winter maintenance and snow-cleaning of municipal roads.

MPs initially accepted the proposal from the alternative budget of the BSP to allocate BGN 1,130 million for the repair of the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevski "and the Zograf Monastery, but subsequently returned to the text and rejected it.