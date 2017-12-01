The World Awaiting the Draw for the Mondiale 2018

Today is the day that England and 31 other nations learn their fate as the 2018 World Cup draw takes place in Moscow.

The draw in Moscow is due to start at 5pm BG time.

All 32 teams are divided into 4 groups, according to the odds in the FIFA rankings. The Russian hosted by law takes place in the first urn.

How is in which pots?

First: Russia, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Portugal, France, Argentina

Second: Mexico, England, Spain, Croatia, Uruguay, Colombia, Switzerland, Peru

Third: Iran, Tunisia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Iceland, Denmark, Senegal, Sweden

Fourth: Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Morocco, Panama, Australia, Serbia

The draw will determine which teams will form the four-stage quads. There is only one rule during the draw: one group can not fit more than two teams from Europe, and more than one team from each of the other zones.