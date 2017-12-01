The World Awaiting the Draw for the Mondiale 2018

Sports | December 1, 2017, Friday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The World Awaiting the Draw for the Mondiale 2018 pixabay.com

Today is the day that England and 31 other nations learn their fate as the 2018 World Cup draw takes place in Moscow.

The draw in Moscow is due to start at 5pm BG time.

All 32 teams are divided into 4 groups, according to the odds in the FIFA rankings. The Russian hosted by law takes place in the first urn.

How is in which pots?

First: Russia, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Portugal, France, Argentina
Second: Mexico, England, Spain, Croatia, Uruguay, Colombia, Switzerland, Peru
Third: Iran, Tunisia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Iceland, Denmark, Senegal, Sweden
Fourth: Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Morocco, Panama, Australia, Serbia

The draw will determine which teams will form the four-stage quads. There is only one rule during the draw: one group can not fit more than two teams from Europe, and more than one team from each of the other zones.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mondiale 2018, FIFA World Cup, football, draw
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria