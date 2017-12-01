The World Awaiting the Draw for the Mondiale 2018
Today is the day that England and 31 other nations learn their fate as the 2018 World Cup draw takes place in Moscow.
The draw in Moscow is due to start at 5pm BG time.
All 32 teams are divided into 4 groups, according to the odds in the FIFA rankings. The Russian hosted by law takes place in the first urn.
How is in which pots?
First: Russia, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Portugal, France, Argentina
Second: Mexico, England, Spain, Croatia, Uruguay, Colombia, Switzerland, Peru
Third: Iran, Tunisia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Iceland, Denmark, Senegal, Sweden
Fourth: Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Morocco, Panama, Australia, Serbia
The draw will determine which teams will form the four-stage quads. There is only one rule during the draw: one group can not fit more than two teams from Europe, and more than one team from each of the other zones.
- » Bansko Municipality has Allocated BGN 120,000 for the Organization of the Snowboard World Cup
- » Wenger: Ozil and Sanchez will not Leave Arsenal in January
- » Bulgaria's Basketball Players took First Victory in the Qualifications for World Cup `19
- » The Teams Ranked For the 1/16-Finals in the Europa League
- » Ludogorets Lost 1:2 from Istanbul Başakşehir in Razgrad
- » Grigor Dimitrov Triumphed in the Final Season Tournament in London! (Updated)