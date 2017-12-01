The Port of Burgas has been Closed
Port - Bourgas is closed for maneuver due to strong wind, according to the site of Port Infrastructure. The wind blows at a speed of 5.9 m / s with gusts up to 10 m / s. The air temperature is 17 degrees. The ban applies to all crafts. It will be revoked after improving weather conditions.
