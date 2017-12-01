New Earthquake in Iran - this time 4.2 on Richter Scale

Earthquake with magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale is recorded on Iran's territory in the morning hours of Friday, according to the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC).

The quake had an epicenter 55 km north of Kerman, with a depth of 10 km below the earth's crust, informs Focus. In the earlier hours of the day, Iran was shook by an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km and 58 km northeast of Kerman. Minutes later, a secondary quake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale followed. At this time there is no evidence of casualties or destruction.