Germany Withdrew Diplomats from North Korea

Germany will cut its diplomatic mission to Pyongyang and demand North Korea to reduce its presence in Berlin, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said after meeting with his US counterpart, reports sega.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Gabriel in the State Department while Washington hoped its allies would do more to isolate the regime of Kim Jong Un. "We have already reduced the staff of the North Korean embassy and will do it once again," Gabriel told reporters, adding two diplomats were withdrawn and one more would follow.

More Germans may leave the embassy, ​​but this will be done in consultation with the European allies of Berlin, some of whom also have missions to the Asian country. "We also told the North Koreans that they would have to cut their staff at the embassy in Germany," he said, adding: "This is how we increase the diplomatic pressure."