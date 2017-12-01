From Today Bulgarian Citizens Travel Without Visas to Canada

From today at 16.00h, Bulgarians will be able to travel and stay in Canada without visas. However, visa-free travel does not allow work there, but short business trips, tourism, visits to relatives, acquaintances and friends.



Those travelling by plane must sign up once on the Canadian government website. When travelling by land or by sea, there is no need for this registration.

Registration is valid for 5 years, it is one-off and does not need to be done before each trip.

If Bulgarian citizens want to work in Canada, they have to get permission from the Canadian Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

For an eTA application, Bulgarian citizens can only submit to the official Canada Government website - Canada.ca/eTA.