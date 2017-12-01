Authorities have Stopped Searching for the Missing Crew of the Argentine Submarine
There is no hope of rescuing the crew members of the Argentine submarine that disappeared two weeks ago, Nova TV reported.
The navy announced it had ceased the operation to rescue the 44 people.
An Argentine navy spokesman said the rescue operation lasted twice as many days as it was believed the crew could have survived.
The connection with the vessel broke off on November 15, when the submarine traveled from the port of Ushuaia to its base in Mar de Plata.
