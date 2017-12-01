Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the Western Balkans at an Important Meeting at the White House

US Homeland Security Adviser Herbert McMaster has held a meeting with the foreign ministers of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro.

"The sides discussed how the United States and the Western Balkan countries could deepen and expand coordinated efforts to ensure peace, prosperity and legitimacy in the region, including countering corruption and organized crime," the White House said, quoted by the agency RIA-Novosti.

The meeting was also about deepening co-operation in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. In particular, McMaster pointed out that the Western Balkans continue to be a priority region for the United States.