How Much will Cost the Christmas Tree?

December 1, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: How Much will Cost the Christmas Tree?

Christmas markets and garden centers now offer Christmas trees for Christmas decorations.

On average, a tree height of 120 cm is about BGN 20 leva.

A living tree in a pot cost BGN 70, again for the same height. Artificial tree is about BGN 25.

The custom of decorating the tree in our country comes from Russia, as it is not only a Christmas tree but also a New Year tree.

This year, the Southwest Forestry Industry is ready to deliver 13,000 trees.

Every legally harvested tree is accompanied by a special brand and an individual number.

Tags: Christmas tree, Christmas, Russia
