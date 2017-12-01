Severe Catastrophe on ''Vaptsarov'' Blvd in Sofia

33-year-old driver of a car is in a very bad condition, after a car crash on ''Vaptsarov'' Blvd in Sofia near the old TV tower, reported bTV.

The man  is placed in the hospital "St. Anna "(District Hospital).

The movement in the area is difficult.

It is assumed that the cause of the accident is wet pavement and inadequate speed.

Tags: car crash, severe catastroph, sofia
