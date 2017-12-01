15th Edition of the Charity Initiative "Bulgarian Christmas" will Start Today

The official launch of the 15th edition of the charity initiative "Bulgarian Christmas" will be given today. It is held under the patronage of the head of state Rumen Radev.

The theme and the objectives of this year's campaign will be presented before noon in the hospital "St. Georgi "in Plovdiv.

The previous campaign was dedicated to children with severe chronic illnesses. She managed to raise BGN 2 650 000, which helped 474 children and donated medical equipment to 30 medical institutions from all over the country.

The previous campaign was dedicated to children with severe chronic illnesses. The 14th edition managed to raise BGN 2 650 000, which helped 474 children and donated medical equipment to 30 medical institutions from all over the country.