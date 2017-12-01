Orange Code Warning For Heavy Rainfalls For 8 Bulgarian Regions

Bulgaria: Orange Code Warning For Heavy Rainfalls For 8 Bulgarian Regions

An orange code warning for heavy rainfalls has been issued for 8 Bulgarian regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s website, quoted by Focus.

The code applies to Sofia city, Sofia region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan. Kardzhali is also with an orange code for heavy rain, and for strong wind. In all these regions, there will be significant rainfall, turning to snow above 1,800 m, of between 35 l/sq.m. and 65 l/sq. m, even more in isolated areas. 

A yellow warning has been issued for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech and Plovdiv. There will be significant rainfall, turning to snow above 1,500 m, of between 20 l/sq. m. and 30 l/sq. m., even more in the mountain areas. In Plovdiv only the southern part of the region will see significant rain of between 20 l/sq. m. and 30 l/sq. m.

A yellow warning for strong wind has been issued for Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Burgas, Varna and Dobrich. In these areas, a strong south-southwest wind is expected at an average speed of between 14 and 19 m/s and gusts up to 22-24 m/s.

A yellow warning has also been issued for the Black Sea Coast – there will be southern wind of 14-17 m/s and gusts up to 20 m/s.

