Turkish Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Khartoum Over Bomb Threat

December 1, 2017, Friday
A Turkish passenger plane on Thursday made an emergency landing at Khartoum airport after a report on bomb threat, airport authorities said, Xinhua reported.

"The control tower at Khartoum airport received a report on a bomb threat aboard the Turkish airlines' plane, Boeing (737) with 100 passengers and seven crew members on board, which was en route from Nairobi to Istanbul," said Khartoum International Airport Company in a statement.

"The emergency center has been immediately alerted and all the concerned authorities have been notified," added the statement.
It went on saying that "after the plane landed at an isolated area, the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated after been searched. Then a trained team of intelligence, forensic evidence and airport security conducted explosive detection procedures."
"No bomb or explosives were found," It added, noting that the plane resumed its flight to Istanbul.

