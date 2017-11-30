Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2017 was 6.1 per cent, again below the European Union average, which that month was 7.4 per cent, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on November 30, Independent Balkan News Agency reported.



Bulgaria's October unemployment figure represented about 203 000 people, down from the 226 000 people (seven per cent) unemployed in October 2016.



In Bulgaria in October 2017, youth unemployment was 11.5 per cent, down from 16.9 per cent in October 2016, going by Eurostat's figures, which were seasonally-adjusted.



Eurostat said that the 19-member euro zone, of which Bulgaria is not part, had unemployment of 8.8 per cent in October 2017, down from 8.9 per cent in September 2017 and from 9.8 per cent in October 2016. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since January 2009.



The EU28 unemployment rate in October 2017 was down from 7.5 per cent in September 2017 and from 8.3 per cent in October 2016. This October 2017 rate was the lowest recorded in the EU28 since November 2008.