10 Celebs Who Were Banned in China

When you're a star, all doors for you are open, right? Not really.

China is among the more conservative countries in the world. There is no good opinion for sexy toilets and dances at concerts. That's why some of the world's most famous celebrities have "won" a ban on stepping into the country. Here's who they are:







Katie Perry. She was not allowed to sing at this year's Victoria's Secret show in China, because in 2015 she performed a concert in Taiwan and waved the local flag - a symbol, forbidden by power in China.



Selena Gomez. Her access is cut off because she meets the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.



Justin Bieber. During a tour in China, the contractor violated several of the country's laws, behaved disrespectfully during visits to holy places, and left a generally bad impression. So he's forbidden to go back there.

Brad Pitt. His partner and fiancé Angelina Jolie may have gone to China recently to promote her latest film, but that is not the case with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood heartthrob known for his cinema and films that are true to his heart, has been banned from China. Reasons? For starring in the film Seven Years in Tibet.

Richard Gere. Handsome and Humanitarian are what describe this actor well but he's a devout Buddhist and a follower of the 14th Dalai Lama. Richard Gere, known for his famous movie Pretty Woman, was raised attending a Methodist Church but was largely influenced by Buddhism in his twenties and travelled to Nepal to meet several monks and visited monasteries. He officially is a Tibetan Buddhist who follows the Gelugpa school of Tibetan Buddhism. Not only that, he also visits the Dalai Lama, who lives in Dharamsala, the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Björk. Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk found herself in trouble when she promoted the Tibetan Independence movement during a concert in Shanghai. Known for her charitable causes, Björk joined a host of celebrities who feel passionate about the Tibetan people's problems and plight with China. At the 2008 concert, she chanted 'Free Tibet, Free Tibet' and this was not perceived in good light by Chinese authorities. China's Culture Ministry denounced this act and announced through Chinese news agency Xinhua stating that the artist broke Chinese laws and hurt the sentiments of the country's people.

Sharon Stone. Hollywood A-Lister and an avid supporter of charitable causes, actress Sharon Stone's movie has been banned in China due to some harsh comments the actress made against the country. On the red carpet of the 61st Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2008, Sharon Stone commented on the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. She said in an interview to Hong Kong's Cable Entertainment News, "I’m not happy about the way the Chinese are treating the Tibetans, because I don’t think anyone should be unkind to anyone else." "And then all this earthquake and all this stuff happened, and then I thought, is that karma? When you’re not nice that the bad things happen to you?" Not only that, she also said in an interview with the New York Times, "I'm not going to apologize. I'm certainly not going to apologize for something that isn't real and true – not for face creams." One of China's biggest cinema chains reacted to Stone's comments by declaring it would not show her films in its theatres. Stone joined the bandwagon of other bigwigs who protested for the people of Tibet.

Miley Cyrus. She's the queen of controversy who loves flirting with trouble, whether its her sensational twerking act or her racy concerts and penchant for skimpy costumes. The former Hannah Montana star seemed to offend Asians when she posted a picture with a group of friends and her former Boyfriend Justin Gaston where they were seen slanting their eyes. Many Chinese Americans took offense to this and demanded a public apology from the singer. While there was an Asian Pacific American individual in the photo, the public, especially Chinese Americans did not receive it well. She got defensive on her website and wrote through TMZ, “In NO way was I making fun of any ethnicity! I was simply making a goofy face. When did that become newsworthy? It seems someone is trying to make something out of nothing to me. If that would of been anyone else, it would of been overlooked! I definitely feel like the press is trying to make me out as the new 'BAD GIRL'!” And with this, her punishment was also harsh as The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China announced the immediate barring of Miley Cyrus from entering the country. The government also banned any broadcast of her TV show, films, and any sales of merchandise. Whatever the reason may6be behind this picture, Miley surely lost out on a lot of her fans!

Martin Scorsese and Harrison Ford. Noted film maker Martin Scorsese was courting controversy when he made the film Kundun in 1997. It was an attempt to chronicle the early life of Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, the People's Liberation Army's entering of Tibet, and the Dalai Lama's subsequent exile to India. While Disney was planning a major expansion of the film in Chinese markets, it had to distance itself and the film Kundun was perceived in a good light. Scorsese was banned from China. Actor Harrison Ford was banned from China after testifying at the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in support of an independent Tibet.

Lady Gaga. The provocative singer with her bizarre imagery in her videos and even more bizarre costumes was banned in the People's Republic of China, specifically the Culture Ministry as her music was viewed as creating confusion in the online music scene and damaging the country's national security. Songs from her album 'Born This Way' were blacklisted including "The Edge of Glory," "Hair," "Marry the Night," "Americano," "Judas" and "Bloody Mary". The ban was lifted after three years and her new album "ARTPOP" to go on sale legally in China although with many restrictions. The cover of this album has been partially covered with a large balloon in order to cover the artist's legs and the title of one song has been changed from Sexxx Dreams" to "X Dreams."