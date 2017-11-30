Improving Energy Efficiency is One of the Main Goals of Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | November 30, 2017, Thursday // 15:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Improving Energy Efficiency is One of the Main Goals of Bulgaria pixabay.com

''Improving energy efficiency is one of the main goals of Bulgaria'', said Marina Kirova from the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria. She presented to journalists from different European countries data about the investments in our country, implemented through EU instruments.

She recalled that the Bulgarian authorities have set a number of goals in the sphere. Among the more ambitious in the field of the environment, for example, waste recycling capacity is increased by 105,000 tonnes per year. Part of the energy efficiency projects implemented through European funds include the Sofia Metro, Playground Energy - interactive playgrounds and outdoor gyms that generate energy through their game / sport, and the Neksas energy company.

"There are different opportunities that the EU provides. For example, the Investment Plan for Europe aims to mobilize additional investments of € 315 billion by 2018, to ensure that these investments meet the needs of the real economy and improve the investment environment'', Kirova said.

According to her, Bulgaria will receive EUR 9.88 billion on European structural and investment funds, which are absorbed by 10 national programs.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: environment, goal, recycling, Energy efficiency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria