''Improving energy efficiency is one of the main goals of Bulgaria'', said Marina Kirova from the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria. She presented to journalists from different European countries data about the investments in our country, implemented through EU instruments.



She recalled that the Bulgarian authorities have set a number of goals in the sphere. Among the more ambitious in the field of the environment, for example, waste recycling capacity is increased by 105,000 tonnes per year. Part of the energy efficiency projects implemented through European funds include the Sofia Metro, Playground Energy - interactive playgrounds and outdoor gyms that generate energy through their game / sport, and the Neksas energy company.

"There are different opportunities that the EU provides. For example, the Investment Plan for Europe aims to mobilize additional investments of € 315 billion by 2018, to ensure that these investments meet the needs of the real economy and improve the investment environment'', Kirova said.

According to her, Bulgaria will receive EUR 9.88 billion on European structural and investment funds, which are absorbed by 10 national programs.