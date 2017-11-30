Due to Hurricane Wind the Troyan Pass is Closed For All Motor Vehicles
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Due to hurricane wind, bad visibility and snowing, the traffic for all motor vehicles is restricted through the Troyan pass, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced, quoted by bTV.
Drivers should use alternative routes through the Shipka Pass and the Pass of the Republic.
- » Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2017 was 6.1%
- » The Chief Architect Showed Determination not to Allow a Skyscraper in the "Strelbishte" District
- » In 2017 Bulgaria was Sentenced for nearly EUR 800,000 from Strasbourg Court
- » The Government Aircraft Made Unusual Maneuvers on its Way to Saudi Arabia
- » Protest in Mezdra Against a Sudden Rise in the Price of Water
- » BSP Wants Leaders of the Parliament Parties to Meet on 6-8 December and Discuss General Political Actions
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)