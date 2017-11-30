Due to Hurricane Wind the Troyan Pass is Closed For All Motor Vehicles

Bulgaria: Due to Hurricane Wind the Troyan Pass is Closed For All Motor Vehicles

Due to hurricane wind, bad visibility and snowing, the traffic for all motor vehicles is restricted through the Troyan pass, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced, quoted by bTV. 

Drivers should use alternative routes through the Shipka Pass and the Pass of the Republic.

