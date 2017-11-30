Bears Park Near Belitsa Will Close Tommorow Until the Beginning of the Spring - the Inhabitants are Asleep

With the coming winter most of the inhabitants of the Dancing Bears Park near Belitsa begin hibernating. It is typical for  bears to slow down during the winter. Today is the last business day. From tomorrow - 1 December - until 1 April 2018, the park will be closed for visitors.

It is expected that within a few days another 6-7 bears will also fall asleep. This process started a month and a half ago.

However, during the hibernation it is possible more severe noises to trigger bears' awakening, so for the third year the park provides peace until the beginning of April, until  last bear wake up.

