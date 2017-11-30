Christmas in New York - 25 Thousand Swarovski Crystals and 50 Thousand Lights (Video)

Crowds of tourists gathered in downtown Manhattan with enhanced security measures to light the lights of New York's largest Christmas tree.

The tree is 23 meters high and weighs over 12 tonnes. At its top is a star with 25,000 Swarovski crystals and its decoration includes 50,000 lights.

The tradition of deploying a huge Christmas tree on Rockefeller Plaza dates back to 1933. Then the tree was decorated with paper garlands and red berries.