Christmas in New York - 25 Thousand Swarovski Crystals and 50 Thousand Lights (Video)
Society | November 30, 2017, Thursday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Crowds of tourists gathered in downtown Manhattan with enhanced security measures to light the lights of New York's largest Christmas tree.
The tree is 23 meters high and weighs over 12 tonnes. At its top is a star with 25,000 Swarovski crystals and its decoration includes 50,000 lights.
The tradition of deploying a huge Christmas tree on Rockefeller Plaza dates back to 1933. Then the tree was decorated with paper garlands and red berries.
- » The State of the Roads in the Country is Good
- » NIMH: Yellow Warning Code For Strong Winds Across the Country
- » Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences are Protesting Again
- » Voice of America: Bulgarian, Macedonian Orthodox Churches Edge Closer Despite Thorny History
- » The Dresden Christmas Market - the Oldest in Germany - Begins
- » 140 People Have Been Examined in the Pirogov Hospital for the Last 24 Hours
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)