From Hotels to the Fight Against Terrorism: What We Negotiate with Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is interested in investing in 5-star hotels in Bulgaria as well as in joint projects in energy, transport and counter-terrorism. Opportunities are being discussed at the first ever visit of representatives of the Bulgarian government in Saudi Arabia, reported bTV. 

During the official talks in Riyadh, the Bulgarian delegation announced that agreements have been negotiated in almost all areas, including the fight against terrorism. "We can send representatives of our anti-terrorist structures to improve communication," said Minister of Defense Krassimir Karakachanov.

Saudi Arabia is also interested in investing in 5-star hotels in Bulgaria. The Minister of Public Affairs, Nikolina Angelova, stressed that it was not only in Sofia but also in the resorts.

Agreements in the field of air and maritime transport are also being prepared.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha is also a guest of honor. He also defines the visit as historic. 

Last night, Prime Minister Borisov joined the famous traditional dance "Arda". Like the US president, the Bulgarian Prime Minister also joined Saudi Arabia's traditional saber dance.

 

