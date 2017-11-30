Denmark Passes Law that Could Ban Russian Pipeline From Going Through its Waters

Business » ENERGY | November 30, 2017, Thursday // 13:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Denmark Passes Law that Could Ban Russian Pipeline From Going Through its Waters pixabay.com

Denmark passed a law on Thursday that could allow it to ban Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from going through its waters, Reuters reported.

The measure allows the government to ban pipeline projects on the grounds of security or foreign policy. Previously, foreign and security policy issues were not valid grounds for regulators to ban pipelines in Danish territorial waters.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, gas, Denmark, pipeline, north stream 2
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria