The State of the Roads in the Country is Good

The state of Republican roads in the country is good. This is the data of the Ministry of Interior for traffic accidents over the past twenty-four hours and about the traffic situation in the country.

The weather situation in Bulgaria is mostly good. The weather over the country is mostly clear with cloudy skies. A low wind blows in the regions of Sofia, Dobrich, Rousse, Varna, Bourgas, Razgrad, Vidin, Smolyan and in the regions of Kresna and Brezhani, Blagoevgrad region.

The temperatures are in the range of - 7 ° to + 8 °. There are no precipitation rain or snow in the territory of the country. The road surfaces in the country are mostly dry, the icy areas are cleaned and treated. The data of the Ministry of Interior show that in some places in Bulgaria there is limited visibility due to fog. Because of the it, the visibility is limited to 50 meters in the area of ​​the North Speed ​​Tangent in Sofia. Visibility is limited to 100 meters in the area of ​​Shipka Pass, Dobrinishte and Banya, Blagoevgrad District.

There are no restrictions on the movement of cars on the motorways in the country. We recall, today for almost the whole country is declared yellow code for a strong wind.