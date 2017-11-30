The Chief Architect Showed Determination not to Allow a Skyscraper in the "Strelbishte" District

Judgments of the court must be respected in Bulgaria, but in this case this judgment conflicts with other laws. The issue is not in the sum, but in the principle. This was stated by the chief architect of Sofia Zdravko Zdravkov on the topic of the frantic pressure of the construction company NIKMI to get the green light for the construction of a 43-44-storey skyscraper on the corner of the boulevards "Petko Todorov" and "Bulgaria" in the streets of Strelbishte.

Protesting citizens living at Strelbishte can rely on me, it is a struggle to keep this green areas - but this part of the city is protected by landscaping. I believe that if the investors show enough reason we can resume the conversations, we can find a solution for another property and this garden to be preserved, "Zdravkov said.