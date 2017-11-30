Turkey Reports Growth in Tourists

Bulgaria: Turkey Reports Growth in Tourists Pixabay.com

The number of tourists visiting Turkey in the first ten months of the year has increased by 28% compared to the same period last year, the Anatolian Agency reported, citing data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

From January to October, a total of 29,053,000 tourists arrived in Turkey.

In October there was an increase in the number of tourists compared to the same month of the previous year by 22 per cent, with the largest number of tourists from Russia (nearly 443,000), Germany (413,000) and Iran (over 222 000 people).

From January to October, Turkey was visited mostly by tourists from Russia - 4 million people.

